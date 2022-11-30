Mexican president meets with CEOs of Mondelez and Bimbo

[1/2] Oreo biscuits are seen displayed in front of Mondelez International logo in this illustration picture taken July 26, 2021. Picture taken July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo















MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet on Tuesday he met with the chief executives of U.S. snack company Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) and Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX).

He added that Mondelez would pay more than 6 billion pesos ($312 million) in taxes in its purchase of Grupo Bimbo's confectionery business, Ricolino.

However, in a statement later on Tuesday, Mondelez said as the seller of Ricolino, Grupo Bimbo, would be the one to pay taxes.

"It was a cordial and very fruitful meeting, in which Mondelez reiterated its commitment to the country," it added.

The $1.3 billion Ricolino acquisition will double the size of the Oreo maker's business in Mexico and expand its snacking business, Mondelez said when it announced the deal in April.

The Ricolino business includes sweets brands such as Vero, La Corona and Coronado and makes several confectionary products including lollipops, marshmallows, chocolates and gummies.

