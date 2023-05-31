Mexico, Grupo Mexico reach deal over occupation of railway line -sources















MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico and conglomerate Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) have reached an agreement over the government's occupation of a railway line operated by a unit of the firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement does not include cash compensation, the sources added, but rather the expansion of expiring concessions.

Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Grupo Mexico had requested 9.5 billion pesos ($534.41 million) as compensation.

In mid-May, Navy troops seized a 128-kilometer railway section controlled by Grupo Mexico Transportes in the Gulf state of Veracruz.

Lopez Obrador said the measure was necessary for "security reasons" and that the line was vital for one of his top infrastructure projects.

"The agreement involves the expansion of concessions set to expire," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity as they were not allowed to speak on the matter, without giving further details.

The other source added that Lopez Obrador would give more details on the agreement in the next few hours.

Neither Grupo Mexico nor the government immediately responded to requests for comment.

($1 = 17.7767 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle











