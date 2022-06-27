Mexico's Alfa to propose Axtel spin-off at July shareholders meeting

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on July 12 to propose a spin-off of its telecommunications unit Axtel, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX)jumped 7.5% after Monday's market open following the announcement.

Alfa, which has units in industries such as food packaging and car parts, plans to transfer its entire Axtel holding into a new company and list it on the Mexican stock exchange, the statement said.

The company first touted plans to sell Axtel in October 2020, confirming that it was still looking for buyers in April this year.

"This decision provides us with an opportunity to continue to capitalize on our strengths and focus on our strategic agenda," Axtel CEO Armando de la Peaa said in the statement.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Additional reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Mark Porter

