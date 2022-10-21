Mexico's Alpek eyes additional dividend after strong Q3 results















MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Alfa's petrochemical subsidiary Alpek (ALPEKA.MX) is considering distributing an additional dividend to shareholders, the conglomerate's chief financial officer said on Friday after the company reported strong third-quarter results.

The issuance will be discussed in the next shareholders meeting, CFO Eduardo Escalante said.

Mexican conglomerate Alfa reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, boosted by Alpek's strong performance.

Alpek's revenue for the quarter was $2.9 billion, up 42% from the year-ago-period.

Alfa (ALFAA.MX) benefited from "higher-than-expected industry margins" in Alpek's polyester unit, as well as its newly purchased PET sheet and resins business, the group's Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Bill Berkrot











