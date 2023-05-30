Mexico's FEMSA launches second 3 bln euro sale of Heineken shares

Logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey
The logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler FEMSA on Tuesday offered 3.3 billion euros ($3.63 billion) worth of its shares in Heineken, the second large offering in its divestment of holdings in the Dutch brewer.

The shares are equivalent to a stake of about 5.9% in Grupo Heineken, the Mexican company said in a statement.

FEMSA (FEMSAUBD.MX) announced in February an offering of around 3 billion euros worth of common shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V (HEIO.AS), after saying it would sell its 14% stake in the European company over the next three years.

Filings later showed FEMSA had sold some of the shares. Heineken bought around 1 billion euros of the shares across both of its entities, while American tycoon Bill Gates bought 10.8 million shares - or a 3.76% stake - in the Dutch beverage giant from FEMSA.

FEMSA also announced Tuesday a simultaneous offer of up to 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable for shares of the Dutch brewer due in 2026.

The new bonds "will be consolidated and form a single series" with the ones issued in February for around 500 million euros at a rate of 2.625% and maturing within two years, it said.

FEMSA's shares on the Mexican stock market fell 0.26% after the announcement, after an initial 0.04% gain. They still outperformed the main Mexican stock index which fell 1.4% on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next