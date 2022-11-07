Mexico's FEMSA to purchase financial services NetPay in B2B fintech bid















MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA (FEMSAUBD.MX) has signed an agreement to purchase financial services company NetPay as the retailer and Coke bottler expands its digital payments portfolio into business-to-business transactions, the company said on Monday.

"This acquisition will allow us to extend our value proposition to micro, small and medium-sized companies," Digital@FEMSA Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fernandez said in a statement to Mexico's main stock exchange.

FEMSA had purchased a minority stake in NetPay in 2019, it added, and hopes to complete the full purchase by the first quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb











