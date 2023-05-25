Mexico's Grupo Carso buys stake in Talos Energy for piece of Zama
MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - A unit of Mexico's Grupo Carso, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it has purchased a 49.9% stake in Talos Energy Mexico to obtain a portion of the offshore Zama oil project.
The Mexican subsidiary of Houston-based Talos Energy controls 17.4% of Zama, a potentially lucrative discovery in the Gulf of Mexico that is now operated by state-owned oil company Pemex, after getting the nod to run operations by Mexico's energy ministry in 2021.
In its statement, Carso said it had made the purchase through its Zamajal unit.
The Talos-led consortium in Zama also includes Europe's Wintershall DEA and Harbour Energy.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsEversource Energy to sell stake in offshore wind site to JV partner Ørsted
Eversource Energy on Thursday agreed to sell its 50% stake in a wind development site off the south coast of Massachusetts to joint venture partner Ørsted for $625 million in cash.
- DealsPermira takes control of Italian luxury suppliers hub Florence
Investment firm Permira has acquired the majority of Gruppo Florence, in a deal which a source close to the matter said valued the hub of Italian luxury clothing and leather goods manufacturers at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).