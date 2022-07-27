Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa still in process to buy Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Inbursa is still in the process to buy Citigroup's Mexican retail bank unit and is inviting other business partners to join their bid, Inbursa's Director of Investor Relations Frank Aguado said Wednesday during a conference call discussing the company's second quarter results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.