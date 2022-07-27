1 minute read
Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa still in process to buy Citibanamex
MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Inbursa is still in the process to buy Citigroup's Mexican retail bank unit and is inviting other business partners to join their bid, Inbursa's Director of Investor Relations Frank Aguado said Wednesday during a conference call discussing the company's second quarter results.
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford
