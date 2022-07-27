Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa still in process to buy Citibanamex

A man walks past a Citibanamex bank branch in Mexico City, Mexico January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Inbursa is still in the process to buy Citigroup's Mexican retail bank unit and is inviting other business partners to join their bid, Inbursa's Director of Investor Relations Frank Aguado said Wednesday during a conference call discussing the company's second quarter results.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford

