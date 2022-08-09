Mexico's Grupo Televisa announces details of debt acquisition offer

The logo of broadcaster Televisa is pictured at its offices in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa (TLEVISACPO.MX) announced in a statement on Tuesday the details of its anticipated debt acquisition offer, which will be up to $300 million.

The debt securities will be denominated in 5.000% senior notes maturing in 2045, 6.625% senior notes maturing in 2025 and 5.250% senior notes maturing in 2049, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire; editing by Cassandra Garrison

