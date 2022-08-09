Mexico's Grupo Televisa announces details of debt acquisition offer
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa (TLEVISACPO.MX) announced in a statement on Tuesday the details of its anticipated debt acquisition offer, which will be up to $300 million.
The debt securities will be denominated in 5.000% senior notes maturing in 2045, 6.625% senior notes maturing in 2025 and 5.250% senior notes maturing in 2049, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
