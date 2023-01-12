Mexico's Terrafina ties up $200 mln joint venture with pension fund
MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Terrafina, an industrial real estate investment trust (FIBRA), signed a joint venture with a pension fund for an initial commitment of $200 million, the fund said Thursday.
The joint venture could add between $450 million and $500 million in new investments, Terrafina said in a statement. Through the agreement, Terrafina said it will expand in areas such as electric vehicles, e-commerce, electronics and healthcare.
