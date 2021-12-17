Mexico's Volaris shares up 5.5% after Aeromexico trading paused

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VOLARA.MX) were up some 5.5% by midday Friday after trading in the stock of its competitor, Grupo Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX), was suspended in the morning amid a restructuring.

By 12:15 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) Volaris shares were trading at 36.24 pesos each, while Aeromexico shares bottomed out at 1.44 pesos each at 8:41 local time. read more

The sharp drop in Aeromexico's stock price and their suspension came after an announcement that the bankrupt airline would sell off its remaining shares to an unnamed third party for 0.01 peso each.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noé Torres, Editing by Louise Heavens

