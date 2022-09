MFE teams up with French partner to bid for TV company M6

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFEB.MI) has submitted a non-binding offer for a controlling stake in French TV company M6 (MMTP.PA), two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Milan-listed MFE, owned by the family for former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has teamed up with a French industrial partner which is not currently present in the TV sector, the sources said, without elaborating.

Initial offers for RTL's 48.3% stake in M6 were expected by Friday afternoon after a planned tie-up between the company and fellow French broadcaster TF1 collapsed last week. read more

Previously known as Mediaset, MFE is pursuing growth in European to tackle competition from streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX.O).

RTL and its German parent company Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) are being advised by JPMorgan.

