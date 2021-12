Dec 13 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) said on Monday it had agreed to sell the operations of the Mirage Hotel and Casino to Hard Rock International for about $1.08 billion in cash.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

