Microsoft-Activision: Mega deal caught in crosshairs of antitrust regulators















June 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) faced another hurdle on Tuesday after a U.S. judge granted a request by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to temporarily block the deal.

The acquisition has attracted scrutiny from several antitrust enforcers, including Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), over concerns it would hinder competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

If not for the court order, Microsoft could have closed the deal as early as Friday.

Here is a snapshot of key events in the Microsoft-Activision saga:

