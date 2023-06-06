Microsoft searching for solutions over UK block on Activision deal -president















LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The president of Microsoft (MSFT.O) said he is looking for solutions to try to get British clearance for the software giant's $69 billion acquisition of Activision (ATVI.O) which competition authorities blocked in April.

"Hope springs eternal," Brad Smith told the techUK Tech Policy Leadership conference in London on Tuesday.

He declined to comment on any meeting with the British government on the deal.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.