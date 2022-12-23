Microsoft tells judges its $69 bln Activision deal would benefit gamers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday that its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.
Microsoft made the argument in a filing aimed at convincing a judge at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to allow the deal to proceed, after FTC commissioners said the merger would hamper competition in the gaming industry in a complaint this month aimed at blocking the deal.
