Mike Ashley's Frasers discloses 9% stake in Currys















LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers (FRAS.L) has acquired an 8.9% stake in electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L), regulatory filings showed on Monday, a week after it forged a strategic partnership with its online rival AO World (AO.L).

Last Monday, Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority owned by Mike Ashley, disclosed an 18.9% stake in AO and said the partnership deal would allow it to benefit from AO's know-how in electricals and delivery.

Later in the week Frasers increased its AO holding to 21.3%, becoming its biggest shareholder.

Frasers has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.

A spokesperson for Currys declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Frasers was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.