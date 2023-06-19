Mike Ashley's Frasers discloses 9% stake in Currys
LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers (FRAS.L) has acquired an 8.9% stake in electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L), regulatory filings showed on Monday, a week after it forged a strategic partnership with its online rival AO World (AO.L).
Last Monday, Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority owned by Mike Ashley, disclosed an 18.9% stake in AO and said the partnership deal would allow it to benefit from AO's know-how in electricals and delivery.
Later in the week Frasers increased its AO holding to 21.3%, becoming its biggest shareholder.
Frasers has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.
A spokesperson for Currys declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Frasers was not immediately available for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsUK's abrdn to sell shares in India's HDFC Asset Management Co - report
British asset manager abrdn plc is to sell shares in HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd worth up to 41.26 billion rupees ($503.5 million), Indian business news channel CNBC-TV18 said in a Twitter post, citing sources.