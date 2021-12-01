Minerals group K+S gets REKS joint venture clearance from cartel office

Dec 1 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) on Wednesday said the German Federal Cartel Office had granted final approval for the creation of the new REKS joint venture.

The group, which produces potash fertilisers and salts for cooking, animal feed and de-icing of roads said closing of the transaction was now expected before the end of 2021 and would generate a one-off gain of about 200 million euros ($227 million) in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects 2021 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 830 million euros, compared to previous guidance of 630 million which excluded the REKS transaction.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk

