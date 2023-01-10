Mintec acquires Agribriefing to expand agri-food data offering
PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mintec announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Agribriefing in a deal it said would create a leading global provider of data on agricultural and food markets.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Agribriefing's businesses include protein price-reporting agency Urner Barry and crop consultancy Strategie Grains, the latter acquired by Agribriefing in 2021.
The Agribriefing takeover follows Mintec's acquisition in December of commodity price reporting firm CommoPrices.
Mintec publishes prices and analysis on food ingredients.
Five Arrows Principal Investments, an investment arm of financial advisory group Rothschild & Co, acquired a majority stake in Mintec last year.
