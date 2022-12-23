Mirae Asset Group to invest $72 mln in Space X in January 2023

SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Mirae Asset Group affiliates plan to invest a total of 93 billion won ($72.43 million) in Space X in January 2023, the companies said in regulatory filings on Friday.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks