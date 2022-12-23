Mirae Asset Group to invest $72 mln in Space X in January 2023
Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Mirae Asset Group affiliates plan to invest a total of 93 billion won ($72.43 million) in Space X in January 2023, the companies said in regulatory filings on Friday.
