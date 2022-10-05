Mizuho to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 mln- Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's (8411.T) securities business will acquire around 20% of shares in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group (4755.T) for about 80 billion yen ($554 million), business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
Rakuten has outlined plans to raise capital by listing its securities and banking units as it faces competition from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) in e-commerce and large losses at its wireless carrier business.
A deal could give Mizuho the opportunity to beef up its digital business. Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) (8316.T) this year took a 9.9% stake in online financial company SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) for about 80 billion yen.
A Mizuho spokesperson said that various options regarding cooperation with Rakuten were under consideration but that nothing has been decided. Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The transaction is expected to close around November, Nikkei reported, adding that Mizuho will buy shares held by Rakuten.
($1 = 144.3700 yen)
