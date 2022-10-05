Mizuho to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 mln- Nikkei

Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, Japan January 25, 2017. Picture taken January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon















TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's (8411.T) securities business will acquire around 20% of shares in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group (4755.T) for about 80 billion yen ($554 million), business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Rakuten has outlined plans to raise capital by listing its securities and banking units as it faces competition from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) in e-commerce and large losses at its wireless carrier business.

A deal could give Mizuho the opportunity to beef up its digital business. Rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) (8316.T) this year took a 9.9% stake in online financial company SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) for about 80 billion yen.

A Mizuho spokesperson said that various options regarding cooperation with Rakuten were under consideration but that nothing has been decided. Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The transaction is expected to close around November, Nikkei reported, adding that Mizuho will buy shares held by Rakuten.

($1 = 144.3700 yen)

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Makiko Yamazaki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Louise Heavens











