Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 shots to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX vaccine sharing facility in the second quarter of 2022.
This would bring the total number of doses purchased by Gavi to 136.5 million, Moderna said.
