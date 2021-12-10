Moderna to supply 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine inside a Walmart department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 shots to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX vaccine sharing facility in the second quarter of 2022.

This would bring the total number of doses purchased by Gavi to 136.5 million, Moderna said.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

