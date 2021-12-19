Mondee nears $1 bln SPAC deal to go public - WSJ

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mondee Inc is nearing a deal with a blank-check firm that would value the travel-technology firm at about $1 billion and take it public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Mondee will merge with special-purpose acquisition company ITHAX Acquisition Corp, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

