Monster Beverage exploring deal with Constellation Brands - Bloomberg News
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp (MNST.O) is exploring a combination with international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N), Bloomberg News reported on Sunday quoting people familiar with the matter.
Monster Beverage has discussed a potential deal with advisers, the report added, citing people who requested not to be identified.
The exact structure of a potential tie-up could not be immediately learned and it was unclear if discussions will lead to a full merger or asset deal, the Bloomberg News report said.
Monster Beverage did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Constellation Brands told Reuters it does not respond to rumors or speculation.
As of Friday, the market capitalization of Monster Beverage was $47.3 billion while the market capitalization of Constellation Brands was $44.2 billion.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.