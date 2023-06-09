Monte dei Paschi shares tumble as BPER rules out merger
MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - BPER Banca (EMII.MI) is not interested in merging with rival Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS) <BMPS.MI>, the chief executive of Italy's fourth-largest bank said on Friday
"MPS is in Siena, we are not at all interested in it," CEO Piero Montani said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
Shares in the bank were down 3.5% as of 0946 GMT, at the bottom of Italy's blue chip index (.FTMib).
Last week, CEO Luigi Lovaglio had flagged his bank's willingness to partner with rivals to build a "third pole" in Italy's banking sector, but had "no comment" when asked whether it was looking at Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) or BPER Banca.
Both of those banks have now officially denied any interest.
The chairman of Banco BPM said last week that his bank had a stand-alone strategy and would not seek a deal with state-controlled MPS.
Commitments agreed with European Union authorities at the time of MPS's 5.4 billion euro ($5.81 billion) bailout in 2017 bind Rome to eventually selling its 64% stake in the bank.
($1 = 0.9292 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessTroubled UK lender Amigo agrees for shareholder to seek financing options
Troubled British subprime lender Amigo Holdings said on Friday it had granted shareholder Michael Fleming an exclusivity agreement to look for financing options, including debt.
- DealsBrookfield beefs up payments business with $2.76 bln Network International buyout
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said on Friday it would buy payments provider Network International for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) in cash, as it expands its payments business in the Middle East and Africa.