Moonpig agrees to buy gifting experiences firm Smartbox
LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British online greetings card company Moonpig (MOONM.L)said on Monday it had agreed to buy Smartbox, a gifting experiences platform that owns the brands Buyagift and Red Letter Days, for 124 million pounds ($155.6 million) in cash. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds)
Reporting by Paul Sandle
