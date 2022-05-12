More than 10 funds consider making strategic proposals to Toshiba -NHK

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - More than 10 investment funds are considering making strategic proposals, including a potential buyout, to Toshiba Corp (6502.T) after the Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Those investment funds, which include both Japanese and overseas-based funds, have already signed initial contracts, the report said.

Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, said last month it would solicit potential buyout offers, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors. read more

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Lincoln Feast

