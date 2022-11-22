Moroccan clinic operator Akdital to launch IPO in Casablanca















RABAT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Private hospital operator Akdital will launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise 1.2 billion dirhams ($110 million) on the Casablanca stock exchange to fund its development plan, bourse regulator AMMC said on Tuesday.

The offering will take place through a capital increase and a share sale with the subscription period running from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.

In March, Akdital CEO Rochdi Talib told Reuters the company was considering a listing to fund its expansion plans in Morocco and Africa.

The last IPO on the Casablanca stock exchange took place in July.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











