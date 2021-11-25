Morocco mulls buying Israeli radar, drones, jets upgrade, Israeli broadcaster says

JERUSALEM/RABAT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems, and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday after the countries signed a defence pact.

Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, in Rabat to sign the memorandum of understanding, said in an Op-Ed published by two local dailies that it would help the countries fend off "extremist terror as well as border and air threats".

Writing by Dan Williams and Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson

