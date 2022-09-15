MPS CEO says Axa, Anima welcome to invest in cash call

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) would welcome an investment by its partners Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) and AXA into an upcoming new share issue, but that would be separate from possible changes to their commercial accords, CEO Luigi Lovaglio said on Thursday.

"We look with interest at all options relating to the entry of institutional investors, including all of our partners, to give stability to our shareholder base," Lovaglio told a general meeting.

"(An investment by AXA and Anima) can only happen on the terms envisaged for other investors. A potential revision of our commercial partnerships with them cannot but follow the usual rational for this type of accords, and in the best interest of the bank," he added.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, Writing by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni

