Mubadala raises price to acquire control of Brazil's Burger King brand owner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Zamp SA (BKBR3.SA) said on Monday that Mubadala Capital LLC raised the price of a tender offer to acquire control of the company to 8.31 reais ($1.62) per share.

The previous price of the tender offer was 7.55 reais per share, which prompted the board of directors of the brand owner of Burger King in Brazil to reject the deal. read more

($1 = 5.1191 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.