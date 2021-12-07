Murakami-linked fund boosts stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami raised its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank (8303.T), the target of a $1.1 billion takeover bid by SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T).

The Murakami-linked City Index Eleventh fund has been steadily increasing its ownership in Shinsei. The fund along with S-Grant Corp and other investors now hold 9.16% from 8.14% previously, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Shinsei said last month it would cancel plans to introduce a poison pill defence aimed to block the takeover bid from online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.