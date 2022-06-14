Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

June 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk. read more

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nishit Jogi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.