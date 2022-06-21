Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter offer

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said there are still a few unresolved matters with his Twitter (TWTR.N) offer including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

He was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

Reporting by Andrew Mills and Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.