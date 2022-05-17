1 minute read
Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to move forward
May 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday his deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will not move forward until the company's chief executive officer publicly shows the proof that it has less than 5% spam accounts.
Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
