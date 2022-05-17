Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to move forward

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

May 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday his deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will not move forward until the company's chief executive officer publicly shows the proof that it has less than 5% spam accounts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.