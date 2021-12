Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

