WILMINGTON, Del, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk attorney Alex Spiro was unaware of a Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) whistleblower before his allegations became public on Aug. 23 and Spiro took no action regarding an anonymous May 6 email claiming to be from a former Twitter employee, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Mark Porter











