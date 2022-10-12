MySale recommends shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers buyout offer















Oct 12 (Reuters) - MySale Group (MYSL.L) on Wednesday recommended its shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers Group's (FRAS.L) offer to buy the online shopping group it does not already own, despite their belief that the price undervalues the company.

Frasers offered 2 pence in cash per MySale share it does not already own.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.