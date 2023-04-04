Nano Dimension raises offer to acquire Stratasys















April 3 (Reuters) - 3D-printer maker Nano Dimension Ltd (2N5By.F) on Monday sweetened its offer again to acquire peer Stratasys Ltd (SSYS.O) at $20.05 per share in cash.

The company's latest offer, which comprises buying the remaining shares of Stratasys for about $1.22 billion on a fully diluted basis, represents a premium of 22.4% to Stratasys' close on Monday.

The increased offer by Stratasys' largest shareholder reflects a jump of $2.05 per share from its March 6 proposal, and a rise of $0.50 compared with its March 29 proposal.

"Today, we present our best and final all-cash offer to Stratasys' Board of Directors, which will deliver immediate and certain value to Stratasys shareholders at a compelling premium...," Yoav Stern, Nano's chief executive officer said.

Nano will initiate a special tender offer directly to Stratasys shareholders, in the absence of meaningful engagement from Stratasys' board on the latest offer, Stern said.

Stratasys did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

