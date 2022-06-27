Naspers, Prosus to sell Tencent shares to fund buybacks

A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - Chinese software giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) said on Monday it noted an announcement from two of its shareholders, South Africa's Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J) and Prosus (PRX.AS), that they would start a long-term, open-ended share repurchase programme.

The programme would be funded by on-market sales of Tencent's shares held by the two companies, Tencent said.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

