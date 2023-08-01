National Bank of Canada to acquire Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian portfolio
Aug 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Canadian commercial loan portfolio of collapsed U.S. regional lender Silicon Valley Bank.
The fall of the Silicon Valley Bank in March this year had triggered the worst U.S. banking crisis in 15 years.
Under the terms of the agreement, National Bank would acquire a portfolio in the technology, life science and global fund banking sectors, further diversifying its commercial loan portfolio across Canada, it said in a statement.
The portfolio comprises approximately C$1 billion in loan commitments, of which around C$325 million are outstanding.
