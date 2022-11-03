National World explores possible offer for UK news publisher Reach















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's National World Plc (NWOR.L) said on Thursday it was in the early stages of exploring a possible cash offer for the British news publisher Reach Plc (RCH.L).

National World said that it has not yet approached Reach's board for the possible offer.

Reach did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As per the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, National World has until Dec. 2 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Reach, or walk away.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











