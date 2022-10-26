Neptune Energy in talks to sell German oil and gas assets -sources















LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British oil company Neptune Energy is in advanced talks to sell its oil and gas assets in Germany to private equity firm Shorelight, industry sources told Reuters.

The deal is valued at "several hundreds of millions" of dollars, according to two sources.

Neptune declined to comment. Shorelight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neptune produced around 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in Germany in the first half of 2021, according to its financial results.

North Sea-focused Neptune Energy, whose total output was over 130,000 boed in the first half of 2022, is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners.

The company, founded by the former head of Britain's Centrica (CNA.L) Sam Laidlaw, is planning an initial public offering but not this year, its chief executive said in August.

Shorelight owns Oneo, a company which specialises in boosting output from ageing oil and gas assets, particularly in Germany, according to Shorelight's website.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens











