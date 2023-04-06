Newcrest, Harmony Gold agree terms with Papua New Guinea for JV project

[1/2] A small toy figure and imitation gold are seen in front of the Newcrest logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration















April 6 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX) and South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HARJ.J) have agreed with Papua New Guinea on the terms of a contract to start developing their joint project in the Pacific island nation, the Australian miner said Thursday.

The framework agreement sets out the key terms to be included in the mining development contract, a prerequisite for a special mining lease for the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project, which is equally owned by Newcrest and Harmony.

The terms include the Papua New Guinea government's stake in the project, conditions for investments, commitments for the JV to invest in local infrastructure and social development projects and ensuring speedy progress towards approval.

"This MOU is a pivotal milestone towards the development of one of the world's premier undeveloped copper-gold deposits," Newcrest interim Chief Executive Officer Sherry Duhe said in a statement.

Late last month, Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)signed an agreement with the Papua New Guinea government to progress with the resumption of operations at the Porgera gold mine, suspended since April 2020.

