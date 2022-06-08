1 minute read
Nexi closes in on Intesa's Croatian retailer payment business -sources
MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI) is close to agreeing the purchase of the retailer payment business of Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISP.MI) Croatian arm for around 180 million euros ($193 million), two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.
News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg News.
($1 = 0.9326 euros)
Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Leslie Adler
