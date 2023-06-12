NielsenIQ offers remedies in bid to ease EU concerns about GfK tie-up
BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - Advent-owned NielsenIQ has offered remedies in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns about its merger with German peer GfK, according to a European Commission filing.
The U.S. consumer market research company submitted its offer to the EU competition enforcer on June 7.
NielsenIQ, which is present in more than 90 markets covering more than 90% of the world's population, has offered to sell GfK's consumer panel business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.
GfK's consumer panel business covers 122,500 households and 1,800 retailers, with its data showing patterns, trends and predictions.
The Commission, which extended its decision on the deal to July 4, is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding whether to accept NielsenIQ's offer, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsRestaurant chain Cava raises IPO valuation target to $2.23 bln
Cava Group Inc, which operates a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants in the United States, said on Monday that it is now aiming for a valuation of up to $2.23 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
- DealsX-energy lowers SPAC deal value to $1.8 billion
X-energy Reactor Co LLC, which laid out plans to go public by merging with a blank-check firm last year, lowered its deal value on Monday to $1.8 billion from nearly $2.1 billion.