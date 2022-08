Nigeria's Buhari grants consent to Seplat's buy of ExxonMobil's Nigeria unit

Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

ABUJA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has granted consent to Seplat's acquisition of ExxonMobil's Nigerian unit, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey

