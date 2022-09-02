1 minute read
Nikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp (7731.T) said on Friday that it will conduct a tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group (AM3D.DE) for 77.9 billion yen ($555.60 million).
The Japanese camera maker said it will also buy the German company's new shares worth about 6.1 billion yen at 20 euros per share.
($1 = 140.2100 yen)
Reporting by Mariko Katsumura
