Nikon to conduct tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group

An attendee checks out the Nikon D850 digital camera during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp (7731.T) said on Friday that it will conduct a tender offer for Germany's SLM Solutions Group (AM3D.DE) for 77.9 billion yen ($555.60 million).

The Japanese camera maker said it will also buy the German company's new shares worth about 6.1 billion yen at 20 euros per share.

($1 = 140.2100 yen)

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Shri Navaratnam

