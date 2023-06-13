Nippon Steel still interested in investing in Teck's steelmaking coal arm

[1/2] The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi















TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel (5401.T) remains interested in Teck Resources' (TECKb.TO) steelmaking coal assets, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that talks continue despite Glencore's (GLEN.L) latest offer for the Canadian miner's coal business.

Swiss trading and mining firm Glencore on Monday offered to buy Teck's steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5 billon offer to combine the two companies.

Nippon Steel's spokesperson declined to comment on Glencore's latest proposal.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Sonali Paul











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.