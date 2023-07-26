Nissan to invest up to 600 mln euro in new Renault EV unit

[1/2] The logo of Renault is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600 million euros ($663 million) in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

The agreement to finalise the terms of their overhauled partnership will put the two automakers on more equal footing and caps months of sometimes tense negotiations over issues such as the sharing of future intellectual property.

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said.

The companies said the overhaul was subject to regulatory approvals and completion was expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.